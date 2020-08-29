In the six months since the coronavirus pandemic was detected in Iowa, several area residents skilled at sewing have devoted their time and resources to making cloth face masks to slow its spread.
A few agreed to discuss their efforts, including in Oelwein, Hazleton, Maynard and West Union.
Not everyone sewing has tracked their hours devoted and masks made, but some have.
The Iowa 4-H program set statewide goals for mask donations, and more than 28,000 masks were donated. A pattern for flat, triple-pleated masks in 9 and 10-inch widths is available at www.extension.iastate.edu/4h/iowa-4-h-creates-face-masks.
Patterns for the Olson mask, which has a center seam and a loose fit around the nose and mouth and filter pocket, and for no-sew cutout masks using a T-shirt or bandana, are available at www.unitypoint.org/help.
Many mask makers noted shortages of fabric and elastic at area retailers.