Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore expressed his concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the community and what he feels each citizen can do to help stay healthy and safe in a letter that was presented at Monday’s City Council meeting. DeVore is the first local government official to voice his opinion in this way.
“The pandemic is now surging in Iowa and the threat is high for our community. I am writing to our community members to encourage them to wear masks. This selfless act can help our community limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We should all want to help those that are most vulnerable to this disease. The Governor of Iowa has set out new restrictions on November 18, and I encourage all Oelwein community members to follow those restrictions.
“We must also listen to our local board of health for Fayette County.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has breached emergency levels in Fayette County. Cases are surging, hospital capacity and staffing levels are stressed, and patients are losing their battle against the virus.
“The crisis is here and will worsen if we all do not act to control the spread.
“What is at risk if we do not act now?
Preventable deaths
Depleted beds and staff to care for people who need immediate care
Postponed or canceled important surgeries and appointments
Continued economic impact on locally owned businesses
Continued school closures
“How can you help?
Do not gather with anyone who does not live in your household, including over the holidays
Wear a face mask whenever you are outside of your household, especially indoors
Socially distance, remaining 6 feet or more from others, when you are out in public
Encourage extended family members, friends, and neighbors to follow these safety measures
“We are counting on you and our community during this critical time.
“If we all do our part during this pandemic, we can help save lives. I encourage all community members to mask up.”
Thank you,
Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore