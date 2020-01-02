The seven-member Northeast Iowa Conference may receive an eighth member, if the schools agree.
The Mason City School Board in December approved a resolution to apply to the conference, which would move the Mohawks from the Central Iowa Metro League.
The move would reportedly save the north central Iowa district approximately 50% on its travel expenses and would make it the largest school district in the NEIC.
According to Mason City athletic director Barry Andersen, Mason City has since drafted a letter of application and delivered it to Adam Riley, the secretary for the NEIC and athletic director at Decorah, an NEIC member.
The next step in the process is the conference’s executive committee, as well as the superintendents for the NEIC schools, will meet to review the application and make a decision. Five of the seven superintendents would have to approve for Mason City to join.
Andersen said he has not been provided a timeline and does not know when the school will hear back.
In the fall, the athletic directors for NEIC schools met for a conference convention, and that was where Andersen initially made a pitch, outlining why the conference would be a good fit for Mason City, and vice versa.
Andersen cited a “rich tradition” in the NEIC as a reason for wanting to join, as well as the fact that an addition would bring the number of schools in the conference to eight, which would ease scheduling conflicts.
He also mentioned that Mason City would add additional value because the Mohawks have a “strong following and have competitive teams.”
In addition, joining the NEIC would significantly reduce travel costs for Mason City, as many of the NEIC schools are within an hour-and-a-half drive.
Mason City’s athletics currently play in the CIML, which contains several schools in and around Des Moines.
Charles City, the NEIC member that would hypothetically be closest if the application is approved, sits just 30 miles from Mason City. Waverly is 60 miles southeast of Mason City, and Oelwein is 96 miles.
Oelwein has recently set up a committee to study whether to move out of the NEIC and join the North Iowa Cedar League. It’s tasked with making its recommendation to the Oelwein School Board on Jan. 20.
The NICL includes AGWSR, BCLUW, Columbus Catholic, Denver, Dike-New Hartford, East Marshall, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Grundy Center, Hudson, Jesup, Sumner-Fredericksburg, South Hardin, Union, Wapsie Valley and West Marshall.
If allowed to join the NEIC, Mason City would become the largest school in the conference in terms of enrollment, supplanting Waverly-Shell Rock.
Andersen said that just because Mason City would have the highest enrollment wouldn’t mean it would “come in and dominate.”
The NEIC has very competitive teams, and while Mason City is strong in some sports, it’s developing in others, he said.
“That’s why I think competitive balance across the board comes into play,” Andersen said. “There’ll be some sports that we are good at, and some sports we are starting to build and continue to build upon. It would be very competitive.”
Andersen also said factors other than enrollment need to be addressed, such as the socioeconomic realities of each school.