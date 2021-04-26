A May Day Craft and Vendor Fair will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (May Day) at the Fairbank American Legion. Admission is a free-will donation with all proceeds going to the Little Island Child Care Center planned building addition.
Kids will have the opportunity to do a craft while their parents shop and purchase baked goods.
Tickets will be sold for a chance to win a handmade standing wood plant holder with a hanging basket, valued at $100.
All vendor entry dues will be donated directly to the daycare.