A May Day Craft and Vendor Fair will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (May Day) at the Fairbank American Legion. Admission is a free-will donation with all proceeds going to the Little Island Child Care Center planned building addition.

Kids will have the opportunity to do a craft while their parents shop and purchase baked goods.

Tickets will be sold for a chance to win a handmade standing wood plant holder with a hanging basket, valued at $100.

All vendor entry dues will be donated directly to the daycare.

 
 

