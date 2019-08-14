NEW HAMPTON — The author of “Maynard – 8 miles,” Brian Borland, will make a presentation on his book at the Carnegie Cultural Center in New Hampton is it wraps up its summer exhibit on the legacy of 6-on-6 girls basketball in Iowa. His talk is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., Monday, Aug. 19.
The exhibit tells the stories shared by many Iowa women. Karen Mason and Jennifer Sterling from the University Iowa are preserving the stories and legacies of the 6-on-6 game. If you have a story to share involving the 6-on-6 Game you would like to share, call 641-394-2354 or email info@carnegieculturalcenter.org.
Borland will be available for book signings and questions after his presentation.
The Carnegie Cultural Center is at 7 N. Water, New Hampton. For more information, go to www.carnegieculturalcenter.org.