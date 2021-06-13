MAYNARD — Coronation of Maynard royalty for Maynard Days weekend begins at 5 p.m. Friday, June 25 in Maynard Park with the crowning of Little Miss and Little Mr. Maynard. Little Miss Maynard candidates are Julia Mae Streif, 5, daughter of David and Marcia Streif, and Emma Grace “Em” Paul, 5, daughter of Andrew and Ashley Paul. Little Mr. Maynard candidates are Thomas John “TJ” Helmuth, 6, son of Greg and Brenda Helmuth, and Owen P. Janssen, 5, son of Brandon and Hailey Janssen.
Miss Maynard 2020 Octavia George will be officially introduced to the public and receive her crown before the 2021 Miss Maynard and Miss Westgate coronations. Organizer Sylvia Westendorf explained that last year, at the start of the pandemic, a Miss Maynard was selected so she could represent the town in the event the county fair would be held. That didn’t happen, and Westendorf felt the pandemic kept Octavia from getting the recognition she deserved. The fair board feels the same way and is allowing towns in Fayette County to enter two young women (2020 and 2021) in the Miss Fayette County competition at the fair next month.
Octavia is a 2021 graduate of West Central and the daughter of Nigel and Julie George. She was co-valedictorian of the WC class of 2021. Octavia earned a school citizenship award, and was named to all-state group speech. She will enter Grinnell College in the fall and aspires to become a lawyer.
Miss Maynard 2021 candidates
Aaliyah Gordon, 17, is the daughter of Chris and Janice Gordon, and will be a senior at West Central in the fall. She was recently inducted into the National Honor Society, has received volleyball, basketball, and track all-conference awards, was volleyball team captain, and two-time state track athlete. She aspires to become a registered nurse and plans to attend UNI and transfer to Allen College to complete her studies.
Mikaela Kime, 17, is the daughter of Lori Kime and will be a senior at West Central. She is a member of the National Honor Society, all-conference cheerleader, has earned numerous awards through cheerleading, track and choir, serves as class president, and will also graduate with an AA degree in 2022. She plans to attend the University of Miami and study to become an ER doctor.
Emma Michels, 17, is the daughter of Cory and Sarah Michels, and will be a senior at West Central in the fall. She was a member of the volleyball all-conference champions, a medalist at state track, made honor roll, was recognized second team all-conference in volleyball, and honorable mention for softball. She plans to become a chiropractor, studying first at Iowa State and then at Palmer Chiropractic College.
Marissa Skinner, 17, is the daughter of Pam Skinner, and will be a senior at West Central. She has earned music awards for participation in choir, and received CPR First Aid certification. Her passion for working with children is propelling her into plans to attend Northeast Iowa Community College for a degree in childcare.
Miss Westgate 2021 candidates
GraceLyn Neumann-Birchard, 16, is the daughter of Amanda and Dempsy Birchard. She will be a junior at West Central in the fall. She has listed on the A-B honor roll, received statistician’s awards two years in a row, lettered in football, earned “Miss Creative” in cheerleading and is a volunteer junior firefighter and EMT. Future plans are to enlist in the U.S. Navy, and attend the University of Northern Iowa.
Kylee Lickiss, 18, is the daughter of Karolyn Rodas, and a 2021 West Central graduate. She made her first appearance at state track as a sophomore and was in three relay events as a senior, as well as played on the WC volleyball and basketball teams. Kylee is enrolled at Hawkeye Community College for a degree to be a dental assistant.
Naomi Scott, 18, is the daughter of Kathleen and Mike Scott, was homeschooled and graduated this year. She has been a member of Harlan-Fremont 4H Club nine years and belongs to the Iowa Junior Holstein Association. Her love for agriculture has influenced her decision to attend Kaskaskia College for a degree in agricultural science.
Following the coronations, everyone is invited to stay for the traditional ice cream social sponsored by Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.