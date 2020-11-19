Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MAYNARD -- Helene Child has been appointed to the Maynard City Council. The council voted 4-0 on Nov. 9 to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Richard Howard. Child shall serve this position until the next pending election.

Trending Videos