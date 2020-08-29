MAYNARD — Sylvia Westendorf, who has Sylvia’s Flower Shop, 350 Main St. W, in Maynard has been making masks since March at no charge for community members of all ages.
She cleaned out her closet of fabric.
“Once I ran out, people started to donate material and elastic,” she said.
She makes pleated and Olson mask styles.
“Olson is (primarily for) the younger kids 3-10 years old who don’t like that pressed down on their face,” she said. “It ends up looking like a duck beak.”
“For teens and adults I use a pleated mask. It’s faster, no waste of material. They all have the backing so you can add a filter if you like.”
She will also make adult-sized Olson masks upon request.
“Normally I don’t because when I cut it out I feel I’m wasting material, but I do have some people that have requested Olsons and I’ll make an Olson for them,” she said.
“This week (Aug. 17-21) has been very, very, busy,” she said, speaking less than two weeks before the local district, West Central, was to restart school. “Within two days I’ve had easily over 200 masks go out.”
“Right now I’ve got a really cool (198-yard roll of) elastic (drawstring) that they tie around their neck and head instead of the ears so it’s easier for the kids to wear them,” she said. “If a kindergartner has a mask and takes it off part of the day, it just hangs around their neck; they don’t have to worry about losing it.”
“Every day I have 30 adult masks, for men and women, half pattern and half plain,” she said. “They are gone at the end of the day.”
She has been up from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. to keep up, sewing before her daughter gets up, and continuing after she closes up shop for the day.
At this pace she had made over 2,800 masks since March.
“I’ve helped out anywhere from personal to nursing homes to hospitals, Waverly, Waterloo, West Union, Oelwein, first responders,” Westendorf said.
“I am offering (masks) for weddings, but that I do charge for, and they normally buy me the supplies,” she said.
The free masks at the shop come in a choice of patterns, which varies based on donations. They have included Disney princesses, “Finding Nemo,” “Trolls,” “My Little Pony” and “Harry Potter,” trucks, tractors, “Paw Patrol,” and sports.
“Then we had fun ones, with bacon, potato chips, corn and pickles,” she said. “I didn’t think they would go that fast but they did.
“When I asked for material on Facebook last time I asked for kids’ fabric. That’s how I got all the variety of fabric, and of course Iowa State went fast.”
Giving back was instilled in her early. She is also collecting school supplies to stock backpacks anonymously for West Central students in need.
“I was taught very young to give back and that’s what I do,” Westendorf said. “No different than my neighbor would do.”
Westendorf said there are several other Maynard residents who are also making masks.Contact Westendorf for a list of several other mask-makers in the Maynard area.