MAYNARD — Local residents are gearing up for an event-filled weekend celebrating Maynard Days, June 25-27.
The weekend kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. in Maynard Park with the crowning of the “Maynard Littles” and introduction of the grand marshals. A softball game between West Central and Springville gets underway at 5:30 with an admission charge for this event.
At 7 p.m. the public coronation of Miss Maynard 2020 Octavia George will take place. Following her coronation, Miss Maynard 2021 and Miss Westgate 2021 will be crowned. Attendees can enjoy the traditional ice cream social sponsored by Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home to cap the evening activities.
Saturday events begin with the Firemen’s Breakfast 7-10 a.m. The Alex Warnke D.O.T. Memorial Run begins at 8 p.m. with participants checking in at West Central. Persons can register to participate in the memorial run online: www.facebook.com/DotMemorialRun
The Minor Girls Softball Tournament also begins at 8 a.m.
Tours of West Central School will be held from 8-11 a.m. and the historic Maynard Jail will be open for visits from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Maynard Days parade begins at 11 a.m. led by Grand Marshals Rich and Linnae Scheffel. Clubs, organizations, individuals, etc., can email parade entry registrations to danhoward49@gmail.com
The Kaiden Memorial Ride and Cruise is also set for 11 a.m. Persons may register by following the Facebook page for the event.
Bubba’s Back Porch BBQ will open for business in the park at 11, along with the beer and root beer tap trailer from 11 a.m. to dusk.
Bean bag tournament registration begins at 11 a.m. Participants should sign up with Lance Buhman at the west shelter in the park; $20 per team, with bags tossed at noon.
Bouncy houses and kids’ games, along with Mr. Nick’s Balloons will be in the park from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Area DJ “D-Rail” will begin an evening of music at 6:30 and fireworks will follow at dark.
On Sunday, a community worship service begins in the park at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch served by Luther League at 11:30.
A car show is scheduled for noon. Also beginning at noon is a pickle ball tournament, with participants signing up at the tennis courts. It is a bring-your-own-paddle event. Minor Girls Softball Tournament will also continue at noon Sunday.
Maynard Days events conclude with the American Legion Lundbye-Carpenter Post 245 conducting a flag disposal ceremony.