MAYNARD — The City Council here heard Monday about its compliance strategy, which is due May 1 to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Lucas Elsbernd, project engineer with Fehr Graham, discussed the strategy, which sets forth steps the city plans to take to bring its wastewater system to compliance with national permit requirements by April 1, 2024, City Clerk Lois Erickson said.
The council also passed a proclamation related to COVID-19, including city park closure. The mayor is expected to sign it on Wednesday.
A new city clerk, Jennifer Sieck, began training on April 1, and will train with Erickson through June 30, paving the way for Erickson, who has clerked for 28 years, to retire.
Owing to community spread of the new coronavirus occurring in Iowa, the council met with two members plus the mayor and Erickson at chambers, and two members joined by video conference. A fifth council member was unable to attend.
With questions, call City Hall, 563-637-2269.