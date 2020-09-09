West Central elementary students who might not be old enough to walk to school alone will have a chance to exercise again this year in the no-charge Walking School Bus program with volunteer and former teacher, Mary Ann Munger.
“It’s something they look forward to in the morning and I think it’s good for them to get some of that energy out before they have to sit and listen,” said parent Amanda Kappmeyer.
Kappmeyer has a fifth-grader and first-grader who have participated for the last couple of years. She appreciates the program in part because she is unable to walk with them because of work.
“They enjoy getting to walk to school with their friends,” Kappmeyer said. “Sometimes Mary Ann brings cookies, and they like that. A lot of times they get to see animals in the spring time, baby ducks and geese and they get to see their friends.”
Cara Baker has a fifth-grader and a third-grader in the program and also works in the morning.
“They enjoy it, getting out in the fresh air and hanging out with the kids early in the morning, getting the exercise,” Baker said. “They like the company of Mary Ann Munger who heads it up. She interacts really well with them. She’ll bring them an early morning snack sometimes and they’ll stop and look at trees and leaves along the way or if they see a frog or toad. They take the time to enjoy nature rather than ‘come on we’ve got to go.’
“I would encourage more students to do it because it gets kids out, in the fresh air, gets them exercise,” Baker said. “It’s a great program.”
“It just gives the parents a break of taking kids to school,” added Munger. “Most of (the children) aren’t old enough to probably walk on their own in the morning.”
So far this school year, seven children ranging from grades one through five have been signed up with a couple of neighbor students joining along the route. Munger leaves home at 7:30 a.m. — useful for any rural residents wishing to drop children off at her house at 380 Third East St. in Maynard — and is now making three stops along the way for a 20-25 minute walk, about a mile.
“The route is flexible,” Munger said. “On the way to school I’ll do whatever I can to allow them to walk with us.”
They were scheduled to start this week, on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, but got rained out.
“(We walk) when the weather is nice, basically the first two and last two months of the school year, September, October and April, May,” Munger said.
“This particular Walking School Bus has been walking each spring and fall since spring 2015 (minus spring 2020 due to COVID-19 school cancellation),” said Ashley Christensen, regional economic development specialist with Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission. “Mary Ann has been volunteering since the start. This will be her 11th Walking School Bus season!” A season includes spring and fall.
Munger heard of the Walking School Bus idea from her daughter-in-law Wendy Munger who learned of it while working on a job in Decorah where Upper Explorerland RPC is based.
Safe Routes to School is an international movement to encourage active school travel and safe community routes through programs such as the Walking School Bus, according to Upper Explorerland RPC.
After some community meetings with Upper Explorerland, Mary Ann Munger said since she was already walking, she volunteered to bring the children along. She had plentiful past experience working with children, as well. After 34 years teaching lower elementary, all at Jesup, she had retired in 2007. She was elected to the West Central School Board in 2011 and continues to serve.
During much of her time doing the Walking School Bus, two of her grandchildren lived in Maynard and three more lived in the country. All five attended West Central. Their moms would drop them off at her house.
“This is the third year I haven’t had any of my grandchildren walk with me,” she said.
After both families of her grandkids moved out of the district, Munger weighed her options and decided to continue with the program.
“I enjoy spending time with the children and I think it’s a good lifestyle, encouraging kids to get outside and walk and get fresh air,” she said. “I work out every morning anyway. It was just two mornings a week that I do the Walking School Bus.
“The kids look forward to it, and most of the parents have been really supportive about encouraging the kids to walk, so I think they appreciate it,” she said.
She began baking cookies for the walkers weekly when her five grandchildren were still walking with her “because sometimes they wouldn’t always get breakfast.” Having taught, she knew to bring enough cookies to share with the whole class.
“Thursdays there’s always a bag of homemade cookies for them — chocolate chip (because it’s) everybody’s favorite,” Munger said. “One morning out of two it’s an OK thing to have.”
She makes conversation, such as about their activities in science class and at recess.
“Mornings we have to cross the (Little Volga) River, go across the bridge,” she said. “We have to stop and check out what’s going on. One morning there was a fox we noticed along the way and there are the geese. (We’ve) picked up monarch caterpillars from milkweed and sometimes (we) will see cats and (I) remind the kids not to pet them.” She also reminds them not to pick up sticks, which many tend to do. At times they have stopped at the creek, a tributary that goes through town, if there is water in it.
“We have to limit time,” Munger said. “We like to have them there by 8,” allowing them to get breakfast.
She also carries a first aid kit for safety.
“I always have a backpack first aid kit because somebody will fall and get a scrape,” she said.
As for novel coronavirus pandemic preparation, she carries hand gel and said she will encourage students to group themselves in families, as they are to do on the bus. The school also requires masks; Munger says she will leave it up to the parents whether to instruct students to wear a mask on the way to school.
TO SIGN UP
Please email or call Ashley at achristensen@uerpc.org or 563-382-6171 with questions or to sign elementary-age students up for the Walking School Bus.
OELWEIN REPSONSE
Oelwein elementary counselor Barb Schmitz said the district does not have any plans at this time for a Walking School Bus.
“There is a possibility we will try in the spring,” Schmitz said. “Since we are working in pods (socially distanced classrooms) and we have students in various buildings we are not sure we can make it happen this year.”{/div}
