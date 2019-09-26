The Oelwein City Council appointed Capt. Ronald Voshell to the 911 Board on Monday night, as a permanent member representing the city of Oelwein. Alternate on behalf of the city will be Lt. David Niedert.
Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan asked the Council to make the appointment, a position he has served in for many years. Capt. Voshell had previously been the alternate, however, a new law went into effect in July that changes Logan’s position on the Board. According to the new law, the Chief of Police of a Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) is also to serve on the 911 Board. Oelwein has a 911 call center or PSAP, so Logan is required to serve on the Board in a different capacity. Now Chief Logan will be the PSAP representative and Officer Matthew Schmelzer will serve as his alternate.
Mayor Peggy Sherrets once again made a public plea to local citizens to consider serving on a city board or commission. She said by serving on one of boards or commissions, persons get a better understanding of city government, which may light a spark to further public service. Some of the boards only meet as needed, or hold a monthly meeting. She said the commitment to serve helps maintain the links between the public and city government.
Appointments that are now open include two seats on the Zoning Board of Adjustment, two on the Planning and Zoning Commission and two on the Airport Board. In December there will be two more openings on Planning and Zoning, and one on the Zoning Board of Adjustment in November.
Further appointments opening in 2020 can be found on the Airport Board, Civil Service, Library Board, three on Park and Recreation, two more on Planning and Zoning at the end of 2020, and two positions on the Tree Board. The Mayor asks that anyone interested in serving or knows of someone who may do well on one of the Boards/Commissions, to submit his or her name(s) to City Hall.
Diana Johnson from Upper Explorerland Regional Planning Commission gave an update to the Council on services that UERPC provides to cities. UERPC is a Council of Government (COG) that serves local governments and their regional citizens. They help provide community Development Block Grants for water/sewer projects, community facilities and disaster funding, based on population and income guidelines. Low interest Revolving Loan Funds (RLF) help business get started or expand.
UERPC also offers a number of housing services such as housing grants to rehabilitate homes for low income citizens, elderly and special needs households. Section 8 Rental Assistance is also available to those who qualify.
Johnson said UERPC employs 21 persons, all residents of the region, who have a real interest in keeping the communities strong.
The Council approved a community development and housing needs assessment, which is required for the city to complete in order to apply for CDBG funds.
Council also approved an application for a CDBG water/sewer application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority. If granted, funding would be available for a project next year.
City Attorney Patrick Dillon gave an update on court filings he has made for properties on behalf of the city’s neighborhood stabilization plan.
The Council went into an executive session on specific law enforcement matters as cited, before returning to regular session and adjourning.
The next City Council meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at City Hall. Meetings are open to the public.