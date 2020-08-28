MAYNARD — Top senior returners Dan McDonough and Aidan Nelson are ready to lead West Central football after both coming off 500-yard seasons. The Blue Devils kick off the season at home on tonight against the reigning eight-man state champion Don Bosco at 7 p.m. Nelson, however, will have to wait two to three weeks to make his season debut as he recovers from a quad injury.
McDonough will lead the Blue Devils as one of their most versatile players, considering he plays center, defensive tackle and quarterback at 6-foot-2, 290 pounds. The senior offensive/defensive stalwart will play center and defensive tackle this season after stepping in at QB last year, throwing 42-93 for 492 yards.
“That's what I started at last year [center], then when we faced teams we couldn't block I would just go to quarterback,” McDonough said with a smile. “I can throw probably 60 yards too.”
Senior Tayton Molyneux will take over at QB this season with the fellow senior Nelson in the backfield. Nelson ran for 522 yards and four touchdowns last season, along with 512 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Nelson was also second on the team in tackles with 54.5 tackles (46 solo), and is looking for the team to improve most defensively.
“We mainly need to improve our defense because every team just ran right through us [last season], but I'm hoping with the more numbers and seniors this season we can just easily stop that.”
Head coach Steve Milder is looking for the Blue Devils to improve every week knowing that every team qualifies for the postseason this year due to the shortened season.
“Basically, we want to get better every week,” Milder said. “We feel that the toughest part of our schedule is early. I mean we play the top ranked team in the state [Don Bosco] in our opener, but the thing is there's teams we can beat on our schedule.
“In the past you lose two or three games early in the season and your season pretty much is going to end on a set date. This year we know that we're going to play somebody after the regular season is over, so there's a motivation to continue to improve and get better as the season goes on.”
McDonough is looking forward to this season with a new quarterback and improved offense.
“I think we have a lot of talent, and we have a lot of good athletes that are good all-around football players,” McDonough noted. “We have some running backs that are really looking good and wide receivers as well. I think our passing game should be really good.
“We just want to win a bunch of games. I think we can if everybody stays healthy and getting Aidan Nelson back will be big.”