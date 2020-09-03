Oelwein MacDowell Club met on Tuesday, Sept. 1 at the home of Joane Amick. President Linda Murphy presided at the business meeting. Program books for the coming year were distributed and summarized. The theme for the year is “Creativity in the Arts.” The membership committee presented a slate of prospective members to the group. They will be contacted prior to the next meeting with a formal invitation.
New officers were installed. They are: President, Linda Murphy; Vice-President, Lynnette Rochford; Recording Secretary, Joane Amick; Treasurer, Janet Hofmeyer; Corresponding Secretary, Twyla Larsen and Press Correspondent, Diane Hall.
Members who have been in MacDowell for 25 years or more were honored and presented with a carnation. They are: Betty Blunt, Beth Kerr, Susan McFarlane and Dorothy Gray.
The officers served refreshments following the meeting.
The next meeting will be on Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. in the Sacred Heart Church basement. Deb Carpenter will present the program on “Creativity in the Art Studio.” Cohostesses for the evening are Lynne Koch, Cheryl Patera and Lynnette Rochford.