Oelwein senior Riley McKeeman will cherish a memory from 2019, of “putting everything into my wrestling career and winning at Sectionals in Independence.”
McKeeman also enjoys spending time with friends and meeting new ones through sports, woodworking and welding.
“I really enjoy sports,” McKeeman said, listing track and field — throwing discus and shot put, wrestling and football, as well as woodworking, welding and construction classes.
Post-high school he plans on attending an area community college to study diesel mechanics or welding.
His honors include an Eagle Scout Award, varsity letters in football, wrestling and track, and the doing whatever it takes award.
Activities included football, wrestling (heavyweight), track and field (discus and shot put), the Eagle Scout project for Boy Scouts, and helping in construction class.