INDEPENDENCE — Saturday, June 27, the traveling Late Model Drivers of the Super Late Model Haulin With Hoker Series visited the Independence Motor Speedway. A very strong field of 31 Late Model drivers took part in the nights racing action.
Time trials and qualifying heats were run to set the 24 car starting field for the 35 lap main event. Charlie McKenna found the IMS high side to his liking in fending off all challengers in leading the main event flag to flag. McKenna from Ames, Iowa held off several challenges by last years IMCA National Champion, Matt Ryan to hold the point position. Ryan took second ahead of a couple of the races big movers, Justin Kay and Jeff Aikey both advanced several positions to take third and fourth respectively. Joel Callahan rounded out the top five.
In support class racing on Saturday night, it was Chris Simpson wheeling the Doug Cue owned Modified to a hard fought win in the Performance Bodies IMCA Modified feature. Simpson took the lead near the halfway mark from Kolin Hibdon. Brennan Chipp raced amongst the leaders the entire 20 laps in taking second at the checkers ahead of Hibdon.
Cole Mather continued his mastery of the Burco Sales IMCA Stock Car class by scoring his third consecutive feature win on Saturday night. Tom Schmitt led early before settling for second to Mather.
Several drivers took their turn at the point in the Tarpy Trucking IMCA Sportmod feature. Kip Seims was able to slip by race leader Kyle Olson and go on to pick up a hard fought victory. Nate Smith followed Olson across the line in third.
Kaden Reynolds added another feature win to his outstanding 2020 race season on Saturday night in the Christie Door IMCA Hobby Stock feature. Reynolds raced under the checkers ahead of Tyler Olliendieck and Brett Vanous.
Saturday, July 4th will be a special night of racing with all classes racing for extra money under a draw and redraw format. Hot laps will get underway at 5:30 pm with the first race slated for 6 pm at the Independence Motor Speedway.
Saturday, June 27 Independence Motor Speedway Feature Results (top 5)
SLMR Haulin With Hoker Late Models
22C Charlie McKenna-Ames
07 Matt Ryan-Davenport
15K Justin Kay-Wheatland
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
40 Joel Callahan-Dubuque
Performance Bodies IMCA Modifieds
32 Chris Simpson-Oxford
21 Brennan Chipp-Dunkerton
48K Kolin Hibdon-Pahrump, NV
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
10 Ron Lauritzen-Jesup
Burco Sales IMCA Stock Cars
74C Cole Mather-Fairbank
15 Tom Schmitt-Independence
3 Jarod Weepie-Dunkerton
18 Chris Luloff-Independence
14C Leah Wroten-Independence
Tarpy Trucking Sportmods
16SS Kip Siems-Cedar Falls
K3 Kyle Olson-Cedar Rapids
19B Nate Smith-Cedar Falls
T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids
64 Vern Jackson-Waterloo
Christie Door Hobby Stocks
1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
24T Tyler Olliendieck-Tripoli
357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton
18X Dru Keuker-Maynard
5 Marcus Wayne-Independence