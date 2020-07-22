WEST UNION — The 2020 4H- and FFA Meat Goat Show took place Tuesday, July 21, at the Fayette County Fair in West Union. These are the show's champions:
Lightweight Meat Goat Champion – Sam Egan, Westgate, Fremont Friends
Reserve Lightweight Meat Goat Champion – Anna Egan, Westgate, Fremont Friends
Heavyweight Meat Goat Champion – Ty VanEngelenburg, Sumner, Banks Go Getters
Reserve Heavyweight Meat Goat Champion – Ty VanEngelenburg
Individual Meat Goat Champion – Ty VanEngelenburg, Sumner, Banks Go Getters
Reserve Individual Meat Goat Champion –Ty VanEngelenburg
Class 2A Lightweight Pen of Two Meat Goat Champion – Anna Egan, Westgate, Fremont Friends
Reserve Class 2A Lightweight Pen of Two Meat Goat Champion – Sam Egan, Westgate, Fremont Friends
Class 2B Heavyweight Pen of Two Meat Goat Champion – Ty VanEngelenburg, Sumner, Banks Go Getters
Pen of Two Meat Goat Champion – Ty VanEngelenburg, Sumner, Banks Go Getters
Reserve Pen of Two Meat Goat Champion – Anna Egan, Westgate, Fremont Friends
Meat Goat Doe Junior Champion – Cassidy Pagel, Hawkeye, Sumner-Fred FFA
Reserve Meat Goat Doe Junior Champion – Cassidy Pagel
Meat Goat Doe Senior Champion – Cassidy Pagel, Hawkeye, Sumner-Fred FFA
Reserve Meat Goat Doe Senior Champion – Cassidy Pagel
Champion Breeding Doe – Cassidy Pagel, Hawkeye, Sumner-Fred FFA
Reserve Champion Breeding Doe – Cassidy Pagel
Senior Showman – Molly Niewoehner, Hawkeye, Bethel Generators
Reserve Senior Showman – Ty VanEngelenburg, Sumner, Banks Go Getters,
Intermediate Showman – Anna Egan, Westgate, Fremont Friends
Reserve Intermediate Showman – Adam Scott, Westgate, Harlan-Fremont
Junior Showman – Mae Wedemeier, Maynard, Harlan-Fremont
Reserve Junior Showman – Hannah Scott, Westgate, Harlan-Fremont