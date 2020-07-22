Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WEST UNION — The 2020 4H- and FFA Meat Goat Show took place Tuesday, July 21, at the Fayette County Fair in West Union. These are the show's champions:

Lightweight Meat Goat Champion – Sam Egan, Westgate, Fremont Friends

Reserve Lightweight Meat Goat Champion – Anna Egan, Westgate, Fremont Friends

Heavyweight Meat Goat Champion – Ty VanEngelenburg, Sumner, Banks Go Getters

Reserve Heavyweight Meat Goat Champion – Ty VanEngelenburg

Individual Meat Goat Champion – Ty VanEngelenburg, Sumner, Banks Go Getters

Reserve Individual Meat Goat Champion –Ty VanEngelenburg

Class 2A Lightweight Pen of Two Meat Goat Champion – Anna Egan, Westgate, Fremont Friends

Reserve Class 2A Lightweight Pen of Two Meat Goat Champion – Sam Egan, Westgate, Fremont Friends

Class 2B Heavyweight Pen of Two Meat Goat Champion – Ty VanEngelenburg, Sumner, Banks Go Getters

Pen of Two Meat Goat Champion – Ty VanEngelenburg, Sumner, Banks Go Getters

Reserve Pen of Two Meat Goat Champion – Anna Egan, Westgate, Fremont Friends

Meat Goat Doe Junior Champion – Cassidy Pagel, Hawkeye, Sumner-Fred FFA

Reserve Meat Goat Doe Junior Champion – Cassidy Pagel

Meat Goat Doe Senior Champion – Cassidy Pagel, Hawkeye, Sumner-Fred FFA

Reserve Meat Goat Doe Senior Champion – Cassidy Pagel

Champion Breeding Doe – Cassidy Pagel, Hawkeye, Sumner-Fred FFA

Reserve Champion Breeding Doe – Cassidy Pagel

Senior Showman – Molly Niewoehner, Hawkeye, Bethel Generators

Reserve Senior Showman – Ty VanEngelenburg, Sumner, Banks Go Getters,

Intermediate Showman – Anna Egan, Westgate, Fremont Friends

Reserve Intermediate Showman – Adam Scott, Westgate, Harlan-Fremont

Junior Showman – Mae Wedemeier, Maynard, Harlan-Fremont

Reserve Junior Showman – Hannah Scott, Westgate, Harlan-Fremont