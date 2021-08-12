A cut in the Windstream fiber optic utility line that Mediacom leases led to outages most of Thursday afternoon affecting Mediacom customers from Manchester to Strawberry Point to Oelwein to Independence. This was according to a spokesman for Mediacom Business Support, reached by cellphone.
He also listed Hazleton and Fairbank as being affected, which are located in the middle of that area.
“It is a Windstream fiber line that we lease,” said the representative.
As of 3:30 p.m., fiber crews had been dispatched.
Internet was back on at the Oelwein Daily Register after 4 p.m.