WEST UNION — The Fayette County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jeanine Tellin told the county's medical examiner on Monday that they would consider his request to reimburse and funeral home director for transporting a body.
Medical Examiner Dr. Anthony Leo, of Oelwein, made the request during the board's regular board meeting. The funeral director transported a body in Oelwein to the State Medical Examiners Office in Ankeny for an autopsy, and when that was finished, transported the body back.
The person who the autopsy was being performed on was from Oelwein but lived in Black Hawk County. It was an accidental death so the autopsy was required, according to Leo.
Leo said it is customary that the county that the person having the autopsy is from, pays the fees involved in transporting the body to and from the autopsy site.
“It’s about $800 total, but because Blackhawk County only allows $200 to be used for transport, the funeral director had to pay $500 out of his own pocket,” Leo told the board.
“I’d like to see him reimbursed,” Leo said, adding that finding someone willing to do the job of transporting is not always an easy one. He also noted that funeral homes are only reimbursed $1,000 if they have to provide services for an indigent person, which would also include cremation.
“In Allamakee and Clayton counties, I think they allow $2,500 to cover the services. They come out at all hours of the day. A lot of times they have to leave what they’re doing at their own funeral homes. It’s a hardship. If we don’t level the playing field, it’s likely they won’t keep doing it some day."
He also said that he was charging $200 a case for his own charges and that the cost in some other surrounding counties is $400 a case.
“I’m not asking for more money for myself, I just want you to be aware,” Leo said.
Board Chairwoman Jeanine Tellin said to Leo that his budget was recently increased.
“That was so I could follow the state law," he replied. "It costs more, but I don’t want to be the guy who misses something in an examination. That’s not the precedent we want to set.
Tellin said they would take his advice and his request under consideration.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
• The board also discussed updating the county website to make it more attractive and user friendly. One company, Solutions, had quoted them a cost of about $7,900 to design a new page.
The board decided to explore other options before making a decision.
• County Engineer Joel Fantz said the Road Use Tax collection is down about 9 percent. This drop is attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak and the drop in travel.
“It’s going to cost us about $550,000 for the entire fiscal year, but that’s better than we anticipated at the beginning of the pandemic. We’ll be alright,” he said.
He also informed the Board that the state will be doing a widening project on Highway 150 next summer. This will affect nine County roads. Fantz proposed that the county install 40-foot extensions to these roads at a cost of about $52,000.
No formal action was taken.
• Assessor Vicky Halstead told the board that the funds needed for a set of new aerial photos of the county would probably come out of her office’s budget. She said other county offices were not interested in helping fund the project. She said the County Conference Board would be making a decision on it whenit meets in January.
• The supervisors approved giving a donation of $3,400 to the Fayette County Community Foundation COVID-19 response fund.
Early this summer, a challenge was put out by a donor that if $10,000 in donations was reached, the donor would match the donation to aid nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, about $6,600 in contributions has been received from area individuals and organizations.
• The board approved a 12-month Class B Native Wine Permit with Sunday sales for Paul Manske who owns Corner Market and Greenhouse near Oelwein.