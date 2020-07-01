WESTGATE — Olivia Decker of Westgate is serving as one of the 2020 Fayette County Dairy Princesses. She is the daughter of Jason and Sharon Decker of Westgate and Lisa and Brent Meyers of Denver.
“I am looking forward to promoting the dairy industry and helping with the kiddie calf show at the Fayette County Fair,” Olivia said about her recent coronation to represent Fayette County dairy producers.
Olivia realizes for the dairy industry to be successful it takes more than just consumers that enjoy dairy products. It literally takes a village.
“As June Dairy Month draws to a close, I want to give a big shout out to all the Fayette County dairy producers, milk haulers, and dairy processors. Because of their efforts in providing us with wholesome and healthy dairy products, we can enjoy them all year round,” she said. She also shared a special recipe and hopes others will like it as much as she does.
“One of my favorite dairy recipes is ‘Cheesy Potatoes.’ It’s a great addition to your backyard grill out!” she said.
Cheesy Potatoes
2 lbs. frozen hash browns, thawed
1 tsp. salt
½ tsp. pepper
1 tsp. onion powder
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 cup milk
1 cup sour cream
1 stick melted butter
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
Mix in the order given. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Enjoy!