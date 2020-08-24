MAYNARD — A new crop of teachers has joined West Central Community Schools. The first batch of mini-biographies was published Saturday, Aug. 22. Here are additional staff member bios:
THROCKMORTON
Amy Throckmorton joins the district as a kindergarten teacher after homeschooling her kids with the Cedar Rapids homeschool assistance program for several years. She returned to the classroom last year as the permanent building sub at Cleveland Elementary in Cedar Rapids.
“Previously I was a K-5 library media specialist in Mason City; I even included the picture from my first ID,” she said, which is shown here.
She holds a degree in elementary education and school library media from the University of Northern Iowa.
UNI is also where she met her husband, Hance. Their daughter Sara, 15, will continue to be homeschooled and attend Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids this fall; their daughter Livia, 19, will be a sophomore at Kirkwood Community College; and their son Hance, 21, will be a senior at Olivet Nazarene University.
“For the past few years I have been very involved with the Kennedy Band Parents as Board Secretary and uniform mom,” Throckmorton said. “I love to read, sew, knit and spend time with kids and my fur babies Freckles, 14 and Jack, 1.
“Friday nights during football season I will be at Kingston Stadium getting the halftime show on the field!” she added.
GEORGE
Julie George returns after a year off, to teach talented and gifted and science.
She previously taught at West Central from fall 2008 to spring 2019 and is restarting now, in fall 2020.
She holds a Master of Science in Chemistry from Yale University and earned her bachelor’s in the field from North Dakota State.
She resides in Maynard with her husband Nigel, daughter Octavia and son Isaac, who attend West Central.
Her hobbies and interests include hiking, kayaking, reading and podcasts about science.