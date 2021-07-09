Meet the 13 candidates for Fayette County Fair Queen

Thirteen contestants are running in the 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen Contest and have furnished biographies. Owing to the pandemic canceling the 2020 Iowa State Fair and Fayette County Fair Queen Contest, royalty crowned in 2020 and 2021 were welcomed to run.
The 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen contestants are: 2020 Miss Arlington, Sidney Hiemes; 2021 Miss Clermont, Lynzee West; 2020 Miss Elgin, Val Boleyn; 2021 Miss Elgin, Kenlin Schmitt; 2021 Miss Hawkeye, Ashton Pfister; 2020 Miss Maynard, Octavia George; 2021 Miss Maynard, Aaliyah Gordon; 2021 Miss Oelwein, Abigail Patrick; 2021 Miss St. Lucas 2021 Harley Baumler; 2021 Miss Waucoma, Makaela Kime; 2021 Miss Westgate, Naomi Scott; 2020 Miss West Union, Cassandra Moss; and 2021 Miss West Union, Hailey Walvatne.
The coronation and pie auction will unroll Tuesday, July 20, in the bandstand on the fairgrounds in West Union, starting with the coronation at 6 p.m.
They are listed here alphabetically by town, as shown in the group photo (left to right starting in the back row, then front row, excluding those still reigning).
2020 Miss Arlington, Sidney Hiemes, age 19, is the daughter of Bryan and Heather Hiemes of Arlington and graduated with the West Central Class of 2021.
In five years, she intends to have earned her early childhood education degree from Northeast Iowa Community College and be working at, and eventually directing, a childcare facility.
Her activities while at West Central included volleyball, track, softball, basketball cheerleading and yearbook. She also stayed active in the United Methodist Church and helped clean out the old schoolhouse in Arlington. Her honors included a co-curricular scholarship.
The Arlington Community Club and Arlington Women’s Stars Club are sponsoring her.
2021 Miss Clermont, Lynzee West, age 17, is the daughter of Lee and Karen West of Clermont and a graduate of the North Fayette Valley Class of 2021.
Within five years, she intends to have completed her general education requirements at Hawkeye Community College and transferred to Allen College for radiology.
“In five years, my goal is to be working as a radiologist helping people recover from things no one else can help them with,” West writes.
For the TigerHawks, she participated in track, softball and FFA. Outside school, she took part in Luther League.
Honors include scholarships from the following: West Union Iowa Retired School Personnel, FFA Bushels for Scholars, West Clermont Lutheran Church, Miss Clermont, 4th District American Legion Auxiliary, Merlin Begalske, Palmer Lutheran Auxiliary and Fayette County Farm Bureau funds.
The Clermont Community Club is sponsoring her.
2020 Miss Elgin, Valerie Boleyn, age 17, is the daughter of Mike and Joan Boleyn of Elgin. She graduated with the NFV Class of 2021 and will be attending Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant.
In five years, she intends to have completed a criminal justice degree from IWU in order to partner the police force with the school district for now-volunteer positions such as crossing guard and walking school bus programs.
Her activities for the TigerHawks included choir, band, drill team, wrestling, soccer, cheerleading for football and basketball, FFA (having served as reporter and vice-president), Young Women Empowerment (president), Student Council representative and Mental Health Awareness Team (president).
Outside school, she was active in the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters 4-H Club (having served as vice-president, co-treasurer, treasurer and three years as president), Fayette County Youth Development Committee (youth representative) and Fayette County Council (secretary and two years as president).
She lettered in football cheerleading (three years), basketball cheerleading, vocal music solo/ensemble (three times) and band solo/ensemble (twice), wrestling (two years) and drill team (two years).
She earned scholarships from: Fayette County 4-H, Janet Helgerson Memorial, Bill Stephens, Merlin Begalske and Wilhelmine Kuennen funds.
The city of Elgin is sponsoring her.
2021 Miss Elgin, Kenlin Schmitt, age 17, is the daughter of Chris and Vanessa Schmitt of Elgin.
She attends NFV. Her high school activities include baseball, softball and FFA, including FFA pals. She spent a year in chorus and has volunteer-job shadowed in the school district’s special education program.
In the community, she has volunteered for an occupational therapist and for church vacation Bible school; and has taken part in Elgin Ladies Junior Auxiliary for Elgin and Wadena, church youth group and fall musicals.
She has received honors for All-Conference basketball (First Team junior year, Honorable Mention sophomore year) and made the high school honor roll for three years so far.
In five years, she intends to be working toward degrees in occupational therapy and/or criminal justice while still working at Valley Fresh Market in Elgin where she has been for the past year.
The Elgin Community Betterment Club is sponsoring her.
2021 Miss Hawkeye, Ashton Pfister, age 17, is the daughter of Brian and Lori Pfister of Hawkeye and attends North Fayette Valley.
Her activities at NFV include cheerleading for football and basketball, drill team (including choreography and fundraising), track and FFA (secretary).
She has been on the gold honor roll for three years so far.
In the community, she has taken part in the Windsor Spark Plugs 4-H Club in Hawkeye (treasurer a year and president three years); Fayette County 4-H Council (secretary one year), including volunteering to make blankets for ambulance patients and playing bingo with seniors in non-pandemic years); State 4-H Council representing Fayette and Buchanan counties, attending county council meetings, workshops and curating youth workshops in those counties; and church youth group, including volunteering making bouquets for essential workers, and other volunteering.
She works as a certified nursing aide at Maple Crest Nursing Home in Fayette.
Within five years, she hopes to attend Central College in Pella to major in athletic training and minor in speech pathology, then attend the University of Iowa physical therapy program in order to work at a hospital in Northeast Iowa.
Citizens Savings Bank is sponsoring her.
2020 Miss Maynard, Octavia George, age 17, is the daughter of Nigel and Julie George of Maynard. She graduated with the West Central Class of 2021 and plans to attend Grinnell College.
Within five years she hopes to have graduated and be attending law school while still pursuing her passions such as dance.
At West Central High School, she was involved in cheerleading (co-captain two years), band (flute section leader two years), choir, drama (co-choreographed fall musicals two years, assistant-directed the fall 2020 play), speech, student government (leadership role last two years), IStep, FFI and teaching life skills for elementary students.
In the community, she was involved in competition dance, performing for fundraisers and volunteering.
Her honors and scholarships include Co-Valedictorian, National Honor Society, KWWL’s Best of Class, Des Moines Register Academic All-State, Performing Arts Scholarship, Community Bank Scholarship, Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence, School Citizenship Award, Fine Arts Endorsement, Group Speech All-State Nomination and fourth overall at Inferno regional dance competition.
Sylvia’s Flower Shop is sponsoring her.
2021 Miss Maynard, Aaliyah Gordon, age 17, is the daughter of Chris and Janice Gordon of Maynard.
Her school activities have included basketball, volleyball (team captain), track, band, student government (treasurer), and National Honor Society. Community activities have included St. Francis of Assisi, teaching vacation Bible school, club volleyball and coordinating West Central youth basketball.
She has received honors and scholarships including National Honor Society, graduating with her associate’s degree, honor roll, student government leader, All-Conference awards for volleyball, basketball and track, two-time state track athlete and 2021 volleyball conference championship.
Within five years, she intends to attend the University of Northern Iowa and transfer to Allen College to become a nurse. She says she would like to challenge herself and make a difference to others.
Cushion Plumbing and Heating is sponsoring her.
2021 Miss Oelwein, Abigail Patrick, 17, is the daughter of Amy and Ben Weber of Oelwein, and Shane Patrick of Shell Rock.
Her high school activities so far have included volleyball management, basketball, track, choir and FFA (as secretary). In the community, Abigail volunteers for the monthly food truck.
She has received the Whatever It Takes Award from the Oelwein Schools.
In five years, she intends to have majored in early childhood education, first at Hawkeye Community College and then attaining a bachelor’s degree at Upper Iowa University in order to teach in Iowa.
Oelwein Chamber and Area Development is sponsoring her.
2020 (and '21) Miss St. Lucas, Harley Baumler, age 17, is the daughter of Mike and Amy Baumler of Fort Atkinson.
Baumler will be a senior at Turkey Valley High School where she is active in track, choir, FFA (having been reporter, vice-president and president), trapshooting, speech, yearbook (head photographer and editor), “food and fitness cross-age teaching” and musicals. She is the vice president of the Turkey Valley FFA Chapter and of the Fayette County 4-H Council and has managed volleyball. Locally, she participates in the Windsor Sparkplugs 4-H Club (as reporter).
Her honors include: In 2019, earning FFA Greenhand Degree, Turkey Valley Star FFA Greenhand and Northeast District FFA Member of the Month. In 2019-2020 she was named Fayette County Teen Miss United States Agriculture.
In 2020, she earned an FFA Chapter Degree, Turkey Valley Star Chapter Farmer honor, World Food Prize - Iowa Youth Institute and Global Youth Institute honors and was an FFA Extemporaneous Speaking State Alternate.
In 2020 and 2021 both, she was named Miss St. Lucas.
In 2021, she was Fayette County Dairy Princess and took part in the Iowa Champion 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl Team.
In five years, she intends to attend Northeast Iowa Community College for agribusiness, then transfer to a four-year school for ag communications. “My dream job would be marketing for a farmer who sells their products to the local community and less(en)ing the gap between consumers and farmers.”
The Headquarters Salon, in St. Lucas, is sponsoring her.
2021 Miss Waucoma, Makaela Kime, age 17, is the daughter of Mike and Andrea Kime of Waucoma.
She will be a senior at Turkey Valley High School, where she has taken part in speech, drama, track, volleyball, FFA (having served as sentinel and reporter) and cheerleading for basketball and football. Community activities include 4-H, church youth group, Girl Scouts and working with the Waucoma Fire Department.
She has lettered in cheerleading, speech, track and volleyball and received an Upper Iowa All-Conference Cheerleading honor.
In five years, she intends to major in business or agribusiness in a two-year program, then reassess a four-year program.
The city of Waucoma is sponsoring her.
2021 Miss Westgate, Naomi Scott, age 18, is the daughter of Kathleen and Mike Scott, of Westgate.
Within five years, she will be attending Kaskaskia Junior College this fall on a full-ride scholarship for dairy judging, majoring in agricultural science. Then she hopes to transfer to Iowa State University and major in dairy product manufacturing. Although she writes that she plans to keep an open mind about career paths within the agriculture industry, she has enjoyed meeting and working for different dairies over the past two years and is considering a return to her parents’ 120-head dairy to start her own farm creamery.
She was homeschooled and has taken part in basketball, volleyball and track, having competed in four different state track events in 2021.
In the community, she is active in Harlan-Fremont 4-H (having served as vice-president and president, now secretary); the St. Peters Lutheran Church Godsquad; and active in the Iowa Junior Holstein Association, for which she has competed at the national convention.
Her scholarships include the Kaskaskia College Dairy Judging, Fayette County 4-H, Iowa State Dairy Association, Midwest Dairy Association, McCarthy scholarship and West Central Booster Club scholarships.
Scottmore Holsteins is sponsoring her.
2020 Miss West Union, Cassandra Moss, age 19, is the daughter of Craig and Pam Moss of West Union. She graduated with the North Fayette Valley Class of 2020 and attends Central College in Pella.
Within five years, she hopes to graduate from Central College in 2024 with an elementary education bachelor’s degree and teach in northeast Iowa. After a couple of years teaching, she’d like to get a master’s degree in student affairs and assist college students.
Her college leadership activities include being hired as a resident assistant (freshman and sophomore year), Campus Ministries and the Dutch Brigade service group. She also took part in activities such as women’s triathlon team, A Cappella Choir and Chamber Singers.
In high school, she led in National Honor Society (senior year), Student Council (four years, homecoming planner three years, senior class rep), NFV School Board 2019-20, NFV graduation committee 2019-20. She took part in the Decorah High School swim team, drum majoring for NFV band (one year), Jazz Choir, speech, FFA for four years (Conduct of Meetings team, 2017).
Community activities included volunteering at Copper Creek Senior Living, formerly Traditions of West Union, at the Fayette County Fair as Miss West Union 2020, at West Union Playin’ on the Plaza and in three Zion Lutheran Church choirs.
She has received honors and scholarships including West Union Youth Community Service Award for outstanding amounts of community service, January 2020, and the Principal’s Leadership Award at school, May 2019, as well as Miss West Union.
One Block Over, a quilt shop in West Union, is sponsoring her.
2021 Miss West Union, Hailey Walvatne, age 16, is the daughter of Gerald and Pam Walvatne of West Union.
At North Fayette Valley, she is active in choir, band, and cheerleading for football and wrestling. She also attends church, bowls and hunts.
She writes that she has won “several scholarships” through bowling activities.
Within five years, she intends to obtain a bachelor’s degree in music education from Luther College and become a choir teacher.
The West Union Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring her.