FAIRBANK — The staff of the Fairbank Police Department has fully turned over since roughly last June.
Mike Everding was formally approved to join the Fairbank Police part-time on June 8 by the City Council and appointed acting chief when the former chief, Klint Bentley, left for a nearby department.
All told, Everding and the other two part-time staff the City Council approved on Aug. 24 provide 50 hours a week of coverage for Fairbank. All three on the department each recently answered questions about their approaches.
Additionally, a standard operating procedure manual for the department was approved July 13 after the department worked with an attorney, Kevin Techau, and the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool.
MIKE EVERDING began full-time in law enforcement in 2005, the year he began serving as a Fayette County deputy and graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. After serving for Fayette County he “went from land to water” and is working part-time seasonally with the Department of Natural Resources on the Mississippi River.
With some time on the department, Everding said his enforcement priorities are keeping Fairbank a safe community to raise a family in “with a balance of traffic enforcement and proactive patrol (and) maintaining the safety and security of our business and residents.”
His most satisfying interactions, he said, are “when your contact with the public has a positive outcome without having to write a citation or take a person to jail (and) when you run into this person again and you can tell that you have helped them.”
He said he wants to move the department forward through the integration of additional technology, equipment, training, hardware and software with an aim for “efficient use of our resources in making financial decisions that positively benefit the department (and) the community.”
Other priorities include “officer safety and keeping the public informed of our activities, events and happenings through education and social media.”
Everding wanted to dispel a misconception about law enforcement “that we hide around the corner ‘stalking’ or waiting for you.
“I don’t do that, and I know that none of my guys do that,” Everding said. “If you get pulled over, there is a reason, and depending on the severity of the infraction, that in itself will determine the outcome. We try to be fair, consistent and professional. We do not have quotas to fill. There ARE certain times of the year when special projects occur which leads us to place a special emphasis on traffic enforcement.”
Despite the COVID – 19 pandemic, officers are still patrolling, Everding said.
“We can wear masks, use hand sanitizer but all things considered, we still need to be out there,” Everding said. “It has made us more conscious when we enter a home or conduct a traffic stop.”
“As to the outcome of a violation, it depends on the severity of the violation,” Everding said, and officer discretion. “Usually simple misdemeanors would be cited and released, however every contact can be different. We try to be fair and consistent in making this determination.”
MARK GUDENKAUF was approved to join the Fairbank Police part-time on Aug. 24.
He works full-time for the Independence Police Department, where he has served continuously for over 17 years.
He has also taught truck-driving at Hawkeye Community College.
“Since COVID came, there’ve been a lot less people there for the truck-driving, so I was looking for something more steady,” Gudenkauf said.
He enjoys policing for the opportunity to help people. “That’s what we all want, right?”
Addressing a common myth, he says law enforcement is “nothing like it is on TV. Lots of times officers get a bad rap.”
He works to dispel that myth: “Any interaction, I try to be polite and fair to people.”
DAKOTA DRISH was approved to join the Fairbank Police part-time on Aug. 24.
He has been in law enforcement since 2012 and shares his time with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Drish enjoys working with the community.
“Providing public safety and education to the citizens of Fairbank is a privilege and an honor that I am proud to assist the Fairbank Police Department in,” he said.
He wanted to dispel a misconception he has heard over the past several years that law enforcement officers “have a quota” to fill.
“I have never experienced any kind of quota or pressure from any law enforcement leader that I have worked for or with,” Drish said. “I find law enforcement to be a noble profession. The law enforcement officers that I have had the privilege of working with, routinely demonstrate personal qualities that many people admire (such as honesty, generosity, courage, et cetera) and consistently do our best at exercising appropriate discretion at all times while working for the people in our communities in a professional and consistent manner.”
