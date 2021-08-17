New Oelwein School District educators and administrators are completing orientation this week.
Jennykaye Hampton will lead the middle school as principal.
Hampton previously served the Cedar Rapids School District for more than 12 years, including as a principal designee, instructional coach and middle school English/language arts teacher.
“My entire professional educational career has been with middle school children and I’m excited to get to lead,” she told the school district summer newsletter, now called “Communique.”
Bryson Zabel will teach online special ed.
He has taught at Waterloo West and Tripoli.
He earned a black belt in Tae Kwon Do in college.
Chris Deback will teach middle school English. He taught prior at St. Mary Immaculate Conception in Guttenberg. He serves as a commentator for Upper Iowa University home football games that are broadcasted on television and radio.
Alyson Carroll will teach elementary special ed. She is new to teaching. She has never broken a bone.
Samantha Hansel will teach middle school English.
Tami Tomkins will work as a librarian. She has taught language arts, teacher-librarian, and teach integrationist, including at Vinton-Shellsburg, New Hampton, Jesup and Estherville Lincoln Central. She has also farmed shrimp.
Libby Flaherty will teach kindergarten. She is new to teaching. She has traveled to 28 states, Paris and the Caribbean.
Natalia Johnson will teach middle school art. She is new to teaching. She has hiked/climbed the half-dome in Yosemite National Park and enjoys photography.
Jamie Harrings will helm sports and other school activities as activities director.
She has spent the last two years at Carver Middle School in Waterloo as activities director and the last four years as the 6-8 band teacher. Prior, she began her teaching career in Wapsie Valley after graduating from Wartburg College.
In addition to being an AD and teacher, she has coached volleyball, track and field, and softball at various levels.
“I am passionate about reaching all kids and helping everyone around me be the best version of themselves,” Harrings said in the summer newsletter.
Kerrigan Riley will teach second grade.
She has taught fifth-grade math and science in Oxford Junction, Iowa. She enjoys teaching, coaching and spending time with family.
Sydney Boeckholt will teach second grade.
She has taught third grade in Waterloo for three years. She played the trombone 16 years.
Jessica Swaab will teach kindergarten. She has taught at Vinton-Shellsburg and Collins-Maxwell in special ed, kindergarten, instructional coaching and intervention. She has attended all three Iowa regent universities.
Cierra Milner will teach first grade. She is new to teaching.
She has rock-climbed over Lake Superior and also loves reading and drawing.
Liz Stange will teach high school English.
She has taught youth at the W — Wartburg fitness center in Waverly — in tumbling and creative arts.
Dalton Lape will be the work-based learning coordinator. He coaches for the Oelwein School District and attended Upper Iowa University.
Michelle Unwin will teach fifth grade.
She has taught general ed, special ed and talented and gifted and has taught at Oelwein in the past.