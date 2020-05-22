Organizers of Memorial Day programs throughout the region have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, although some activities will continue.
Oelwein — American Legion Post 9 has canceled its Memorial Day program that is annually held at Woodlawn Cemetery. This cancellation includes the Honor Guard and Legion Auxiliary’s morning trek from Oakdale Cemetery, Lake Oelwein, Floral Hills and Veterans Park. The post and volunteers put up throughout Woodlawn Cemetery.
Arlington — The American Legion Post canceled its annual Memorial Day program, but a group from the post put out flags in cemeteries.
Westgate — American Legion Post 92 canceled its plans for a Memorial Day program, but members put flags on veterans' graves.
Hawkeye — Arnold-Rogers Legion Post 312 will not be having a speaker or inside program for Memorial Day. There will be a gathering at the Veterans Memorial in Hawkeye City Park at 10:30 a.m. Monday. At this time, area residents and veterans who have died in the last year will be honored by the American Legion Post and Auxiliary. American flags will be placed on veterans graves as in previous years.
Maynard — American Legion Post 245 has reduced Memorial Day activities to placing the Avenue of Flags and decoration the graves of the veterans that are buried in the Long Grove Cemetery in Maynard. The Avenue of Flags was placed on Friday. It will be taken down starting at 4 p.m. Monday
Aurora – Memorial Day services at the Union Church and Cemetery, 6781 30th St., rural Aurora, have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cemetery will be flying the Avenue of Flags over the Memorial Day weekend.
The Memorial Day dinner has also been canceled.
The Aurora American Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary have canceled their Memorial Day services at Madison Cemetery and Union Cemetery. They are honoring the veterans with small flags and wreaths placed upon the graves. They also encourage area residents to please visit family graves as you have done in the past to honor what freedom means in America.
Independence — VFW Post 2440 and American Legion Post 30 will be holding Memorial Day military honors at local cemeteries on Monday. There will not be a program at Veterans Park in Independence this year. They will first gather at VFW Post 2440 at 7 a.m. before deploying to the following cemeteries:
South Team / North Team
- 8 a.m. – Rowley / Otterville
- 9 a.m. – Mount Hope / St. John
- 9:40 a.m. – Oakwood / Wilson
They will not be at Jaycee Park, nor the State Hospital Cemetery.
The post organized decorating at Mt. Hope Cemetery and Oakwood Cemetery earlier this week.
Jesup — American Legion Pump Scheer Post 342 Honor Guard will also pay tribute to fallen comrades on Monday. The honor guard will be made up of less than 10 individuals and follow social distancing guidelines. The annual breakfast has been cancelled.
Times and locations include:
- 7 a.m. – Jesup American Legion Hall memorial salute
- 7:15 a.m. – Old Barclay Cemetery
- 7:30 a.m. – New Barclay Cemetery
- 8:15 a.m. – Jubilee Cemetery
- 8:30 a.m. – Spring Creek Cemetery
- 9 a.m. – Brandon Cemetery
- 10 a.m. – St. Athanasius Cemetery
- 10:15 a.m. – Cedar Crest Cemetery
- 10:45 a.m. – Littleton Cemetery
- 11 a.m. – Salute to the Sea at the Littleton Bridge