The Oelwein Family Aquatic Center welcomed over 130 attendees on Memorial Day. It was the best single-day attendance of this past, opening weekend, according to pool manager Peggy Sherrets.
Trending Recipes
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 34%
- Feels Like: 76°
- Heat Index: 76°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 76°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:31:29 AM
- Sunset: 08:40:23 PM
- Dew Point: 45°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- Two vying for 2021 Miss Oelwein
- Strang Tire & Automotive celebrates 95 years in the community
- Three die in crash with semi Friday near West Union
- Neil’s arm, bat propels Wapsie Valley past West Central
- Over 300 enroll in Oelwein Husky Adventures, beginning in June
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
- Oelwein Police Log
- Fairbank will buy records database license for police
- Fayette County Sheriff’s Log
- Volkswagen destroyed in fire
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Stocks
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.