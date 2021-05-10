OELWEIN — After a year of pandemic isolation, many public venues are attempting to return to some normalcy as the now readily-available vaccines continue to be administered. Oelwein legionnaire Jake Blitsch, organizer and emcee of the annual Memorial Day program at Woodlawn Cemetery, has announced a return of the tribute to fallen soldiers.
“After a COVID year off, our Memorial Day program at Woodlawn Cemetery will be back later this month,” Blitsch said. “The format this year will be close to what we have had in the years prior to our forced COVID lay-off.”
Blitsch said he is maintaining the tradition of bringing in a local graduate that is serving in the military to be a guest speaker for the program. Last year’s planned guest speaker, Josh Link, has agreed to be the speaker for this year. The son of Chris and Sharon Link is a 1997 graduate of Oelwein High School. He is Chief Petty Officer Link with the U.S. Coast Guard, currently transitioning between Dubuque and North Carolina.
Pastor Adam Graunke of the Antioch Christian Church in Oelwein has agreed to give the invocation and benediction for the service.
The Oelwein High School Pride of the Huskies Band will perform a selection of patriotic music under the direction of conductor Cory McBride. The National Anthem will be performed by members of the OHS Chorus.
“The Memorial Day service at Woodlawn will begin at 10 a.m. Persons may bring lawn chairs if they wish,” Blitsch said. “We’re going to try to get back to the ‘normal’ we’ve missed and perhaps took for granted.”
Blitsch also put out a call for volunteers to help put up the 1,600 flags, both large and small, at the cemetery on Saturday, May 22. The project begins at 9 a.m. sharp.
“As always, it takes a lot of help from volunteers both young and old to get this done. You can make this a family affair,” Blitsch suggested. “There is a fairly good chance we will have you out of there by 10 a.m. Will you please give us an hour of your Saturday morning to honor our departed veterans?”