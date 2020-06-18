MAYNARD — Fourteen-year-old Kaiden Estling was killed June 28, 2018, while riding his moped along Highway 150 in Fayette County in a hit-and-run, and the driver remains at large.
The Kaiden Estling Memorial Ride and Cruise will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27 at West Central School. Please arrive at 10:30 a.m. to register. Fees are $10 per biker or driver, additional passengers $5 each. Stops will be at Tapt Out, West Union; Turkey River Saloon, Clermont; Barney’s, Wadena; Fat Boys, Hazleton; and Destination the Bank, Westgate. There will be a meal by Back Pork BBQ and entertainment by DJ D-Rail, with raffles and 50/50s.
Anyone with information on the fatal crash is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, 563-422-3234 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers, 855-300-TIPS, or text CEDAR plus the tip to 274637 (CRIMES).
If you have a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home and be safe.