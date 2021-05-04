MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center announced three new leaders this week.
“We’re excited to add these three experienced leaders to our team,” said Jill Groth, site administrator. “Their skills and expertise will benefit the community.”
Mareah Sletten is the director of Food and Nutrition Services of MercyOne Northeast Iowa. She joined MercyOne in 2015 as a supervisor of the Food and Nutrition Department.
Sletten grew up in Osage and received her bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University in dietetics in 2014 and is pursuing her master of business administration degree from Upper Iowa University.
Andy Sweeney is the manager of Ambulance Services of MercyOne Northeast Iowa. Early in his career, he was a paramedic in Waterloo and Cedar Falls before taking positions in fire rescue and nuclear power industries. He is excited to be back in Oelwein to provide the best patient care possible. In his free time, he enjoys home improvement projects and camping with his family.
Tina Walton leads the MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center lab. She was born and raised in Oelwein and is a 2011 graduate of the Medical Lab Technician program at Hawkeye Community College.
Walton has worked in the Oelwein lab since 2008. She is looking forward to the challenges her new role brings, working with great staff, and getting to know and help the community even more. When not at work in her free time she enjoys family, fishing and boating.