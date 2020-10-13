WATERLOO – MercyOne is once again offering an opportunity for women to receive free mammograms. The event is for women ages 40 and older who have cost-barriers to receiving their yearly mammogram.
“We had tremendous success with our past events, with many women getting a provider exam and consult in the same visit,” says Kelly Flaucher, supervisor of breast care at MercyOne. “We want to make sure women don’t miss out on this opportunity to get their screening without the cost barrier.”
Dates for this year’s Free Mammo Night events are: Thursday, Oct. 29 from 3:30-8 p.m. Waterloo Medical Center
Thursday, Nov. 5, from 1-7 p.m., Cedar Falls Medical Center
Tuesday, Nov. 10, 1-7 p.m., Oelwein Medical Center
Appointments are required and a limited number are available. To schedule an appointment at Free Mammo Night, women may call (319) 292-2225.
Partners financially supporting this event include MercyOne Waterloo Foundation, Black Hawk County Health Department Care for Yourself Program and the Check the Girls Foundation.