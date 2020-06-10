As the positive impact of social distancing flattens the curve for confirmed COVID-19 cases in northeast Iowa, MercyOne has resumed select critical services, elective surgeries and procedures to provide clinically-necessary care for the health and well-being of area patients. A phased approach began on May 18 as the organization monitored the local decline in COVID-19 cases, the availability of testing supplies, etc. After three weeks, providers are now seeing patients return for care.
"We've enhanced safety precautions already in place in order to provide the safe, excellent care we know our patients and communities need,” said Jack Dusenbery, president and CEO of MercyOne Northeast Iowa. “We've been taking a thoughtful, phased approach to resuming select services and are following CDC and state COVID-19 guidance to provide a safe environment for patients and colleagues."
Enhanced safety measures at MercyOne include:
• Pre-appointment phone screening for all patients.
• Everyone entering the building must be wearing a mask before being screened for symptoms.
• Visitor restrictions and limited access continues currently.
• The following visitor exemptions may be made on a case-by-case basis:
o Children admitted to the hospital, maternity units, patients receiving end-of-life care as determined by medical professionals.
o Patients needing assistance – including transportation, translation or mental/physical support – at an outpatient visit, surgery and/or procedure
o For approved exemptions, only one visitor per patient is permitted who must be: 18 or older; an immediate family member, power of attorney, guardian or patient representative; and healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory or fever.
In addition, all patients scheduled for a surgery (and some procedures) are being tested for COVID-19 within 24-72 hours of care, depending on the service. If a patient tests positive, the procedure will be postponed until a negative result is obtained, unless it is urgent, impacting the patient’s quality of health. Teams are working closely with patients to monitor and communicate any changes.
"If you are feeling sick, or have a preexisting or chronic condition, we want to make sure you do not postpone care that you need to get healthy and stay well," said Matt Sojka, MD, chief medical officer of MercyOne Northeast Iowa. "We are here for you and are committed to keeping you safe while you receive the medical care you need."
MercyOne continues to provide Virtual Visits as an option for receiving care. A Virtual Visit allows a patient to meet with their MercyOne primary care or specialty provider through a secure, HIPAA-compliant video chat without leaving the comfort and security of their home. Individuals are encouraged to call their provider’s office to find out if Virtual Visits are appropriate. Learn more at MercyOne.org/virtual.