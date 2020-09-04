WATERLOO — As individuals have been forced to live in a virtual world – working from home, online grocery shopping and video calls with families – MercyOne is adding to its virtual offerings to help people continue to pursue their exercise goals.
In addition to in-person classes at MercyOne Wellness Center, instructors will offer this year’s session of Fall RIPT (resistance interval physical training) in a virtual format.
“Many people learned how to exercise at home, but often we hear how much they miss the people, the push and the connection,” said Sheri Purdy, MercyOne Wellness manager. “With our virtual class, now we can help you maintain your exercise program and virtually ‘see and be’ with other wellness-minded people.”
“One thing the pandemic taught us is the need to think outside the box to stay healthy,” said health promotion facilitator Merriam Lake. “A virtual option gives so many people the ability to not only workout at home, but more time to do other things and mostly, stay connected!”
Virtual classes will require access to the Zoom application on a device with internet connectivity.
MercyOne is also adding virtual offerings to connect with Corporate Wellness clients in the business community.
Virtual options are being considered for other medically-based wellness programs offering exercise and education to help people with a broad range of physical or mental conditions.
Individuals with questions about any virtual offerings can contact Merriam Lake by calling 319-272-2284.