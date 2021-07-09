May 19, 1931 — July 7, 2021
MANCHESTER — Merrel Henry Schnieders, 90, of Manchester passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at his home. He was born on May 19, 1931, to Aloysis and Eleanora (Kramer) Schnieders. Graduated: 1949 and was drafted into the United States Army and served honorably during the Korean War. Marriage: Oct. 4, 1955 to Mary Ann Britt in Hopkinton.
Visitation: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester and one hour prior to Mass at the church on Monday. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Immaculate Conception Church, Masonville, with Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Interment with Military Rites: St. John Catholic Cemetery, Delhi.
Survivors: wife Mary Ann Schnieders of Manchester; eight children, Dennis (Barb), Sharon (John) Demro, Deb (Jim) Nilles, Gary (Mary Chris O’Brien), Nancy (Tom) McDonald, Alan (Shirley), Steve (Kelly) and Kevin (Tammy); 25 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters; one brother; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials: Hills and Dales (Dubuque) or Camp Courageous.
