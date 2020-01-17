When Wapsie Valley earned its fifth win of the season, downing Hudson by 1-point on Tuesday, every individual effort was indispensable.
Wapsie Valley sophomore Tyler Ott had his best game of the season in terms of assists with four. Junior Blayde Bellis also had four.
Junior Kobe Risse sank three 3-pointers. Senior Kiks Rosengarten had three blocks to go along with his 9 points. Junior Johnny Kerns dove across the court to recover a loose ball that led to a Rosengarten basket.
Then there was this week’s Daily Register Male Athlete of the Week, sophomore Gunner Meyer, who led the team in scoring with 14 points including two 3-point shots and going 2-for-2 at the free throw line. He also added a block for good measure.
Meyer came up big for his team as Hudson made a concerted effort to shut down Rosengarten, the conference’s second-leading scorer.
Meyer over the first 10 games has averaged 4.7 points per game, making him the teams’ fourth leading scorer. He’s also third in rebounds (38), third in assists (13) and fourth in steals (10).
Wapsie Valley is looking to extend its winning streak to three tonight at home against Jesup. The game will follow the girls varsity game, which begins at 6:15 p.m.