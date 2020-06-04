Michele Kelly honored with award

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Fayette County is pleased to announce that Michele Kelly has received an achievement award for 15 years of service with Extension.
Michele is the Fayette County Youth Coordinator. She spends time working with kindergarten through 12th grade youth in 4-H, school and summer programs.
She also works with volunteers guiding them in their leadership roles as they work with Fayette County Clover Kids and 4-H youth.
Congratulations Michele and thank you for your dedication to Fayette County youth.