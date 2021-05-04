Girl B brushes by Girl C in the hallway. C confronts B verbally. B comes back, wants C to fight her, shows her “wingspan.” C doesn’t want to fight. B presents a console gaming gift card, asks if C has a console.
C admits to playing more often than she should.
B says she is not going to use the card and might throw it away.
C begs for the card.
Oelwein Middle School students grades 5-8 have been rehearsing this play, “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Middle School (But Were Too Busy Being Stuffed in a Locker to Ask),” since early April.
Vocal music teacher Sarah Gruman is directing it; Werner Trieschmann wrote it.
They will perform it next Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. in the Middle School Auditorium, 300 12th Ave. SE, Oelwein. There are no tickets required. Attendees should wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Eighth-grader Hannah Patrick plays the lead character, “Denice,” who is introducing a new crop of fifth-graders to the rules of middle school.
Patrick acted before when the Camp Creamery theater troupe came to the Wellness Center two years ago.
“I tell them everything about middle school that they should know,” Patrick said. “But they won’t listen.”
Patrick admires Denice’s confidence when she has to explain how the school works and her ability to deal with disruptions, as witnessed during practice.
“I like that she can take control even when something bad’s happening, she can put it out there and not be scared of anything,” Patrick said.
Seventh-grader Macy Westendorf plays a cafeteria worker who dresses as a pirate. She took part in the Camp Creamery workshop, too.
“I like that we’re talked about several times before we go on. I like that my character is noticed by the other characters and not just brought in last second and then taken out,” Westendorf said.
“My character faces the students not believing that they’re actually pirates,” she said. “Then a bear walking through the hallway is another challenge.”
Seventh-grader Conley Schauf plays a school principal who speaks a nonsense version of English and a gym coach with the style of a military general.
Schauf said he was in the play that students were practicing last spring before the COVID-19 pandemic-related school shutdown. (At which point the others seemed to go, “Oh yeah…” That script was, “15 Reasons Not to Be in a Play.”) He also acted in second grade.
All three actors agreed with Patrick that they joined the play to meet other students.
“All you can (do to) get to know them is through sports, and they might not play the sport you play,” Patrick said. “So it’s good to get to know them.”
Schauf agreed that he joined to meet students he wouldn’t otherwise, such as fifth-graders.
He described his characters.
“The principal kind of has a speech problem. I speak in nonsense. It’s English,” he said. The sentence structure isn’t always coherent.
He sings songs like “Baby Shark,” with some fun hand motions.
The principal’s challenges include dealing with the “noobsters,” meaning “the new kids.”
Patrick described one of the scenes Schauf’s other character, the coach, takes part in.
“They throw an imaginary basketball back and forth because we don’t have such a fancy school as other schools, we can’t afford a basketball,” Patrick explained about the school in the script. “So they throw imaginary ones. He’s super confused about it and gets frustrated. The coach also gets frustrated, but the kid does as well.”
Patrick encouraged the community to come see the play.
“It’s super interesting, a lot of stuff happens. I try and continue on, try and give everybody a tack, but it just doesn’t work out,” she said.