Think back to when you were in Middle School or Junior High, depending on the years of your education. Wouldn’t it have been fun to “get even” with your principal for any “misdeeds” you felt had innocently befallen you or friends?
Well, Mrs. Mary Beth Steggall may be one of this year’s Grinch candidates, but Middle School students will be laughing with glee Monday over her self-imposed consequences, after they successfully met or exceeded challenges made in recent contests.
Oelwein Middle School students have had fun while raising money for the Old Tyme Christmas Grinch contest. For one dollar, students could wear a hat for the day. Guessing how many candies were in the jar for a dollar was another event.
The students were challenged to meet a monetary goal and if met, Principal Mrs. Steggall would be moving her office to the roof of the middle school for a day. The goal was achieved, and Mrs. Steggall is planning her workday Monday, Nov. 30, on the OMS roof.
Along with her new office space, she is also sporting a new hairdo styled in green coloring. Plans for the day also include a lunch period duct-taped to a wall, and a pie to the face. Of course, the students were excited and eager to make the challenges come to life.
Mrs. Steggall has a team of supporters that has made this event fun for everyone. Persons can stop at the Middle School or go to the GoFundMe page at https://gf.me/u/y68j4h to donate soon. The Grinch contest ends at noon Thursday, Dec. 3.