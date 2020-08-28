With nearly five decades of coaching under his belt, West Central head football coach Steve Milder has a wealth of knowledge to offer, but nothing could have prepared him for this season.
“I think every year is a challenge because every team is different — there’s a different makeup of people, a different makeup of what we’re doing, but the tough part is nothing has ever been like this,” Milder noted.
Not only was the season shortened to seven games, but the sanitizing procedures during the game will present another challenge. However, starting running back Aidan Nelson pointed out a positive amongst the changes.
“The stoppage will give smaller teams like us an advantage,” Nelson said. “More break time for our players that play a lot. As long as we get to play I’m down to sanitize a ball every four minutes.”
Despite the shortened season, the work put in doesn’t change for Milder, who started at West Central in 1978.
“It’s crazy how much he knows this football game and how much he watches film,” starting center Dan McDonough said. “He really just puts his whole heart into our program. He’s here before us and stays after. He pretty much lives on the field.”
Prior to Milder’s first year at West Central, the Blue Devils were the state champion runner-up in Class 1A in 1977 under head coach Dennis Lenth. Milder took over as the head coach in 1978 with a mindset to win a championship. That goal came to fruition in 1997 after the Blue Devils took down Woodbine 29-8 for the Class A title. Milder uses that championship team as motivation for today’s players to pave their own path.
“He knows his stuff and he has tons of stories like all of his past championship teams with how good they played,” Nelson said. “Also, how we should have more aggression like they did.”
Coach Milder also shares stories about his experiences with past Iowa Hawkeye football players and coaches, including the late Hayden Fry, who presented Milder his 1997 championship ring.
“He tells us a lot of stories of how the Hawkeyes look at football and how they look at a season, it’s really cool,” starting center Dan McDonough said. “I don’t think there’s another person that knows football as much as he does.”
Milder plans on continuing coaching for as long as he can on his way to year 50 as a coach.
“The 50 as a coach, I’ve always said you wouldn’t do this for 48 or 49 years and quit because someone will say why didn’t you do 50,” Milder noted. “So, we’ll do the 50, then after that we’ll decide.
“My wife is very supportive. She’s been through all the seasons, so if I want to keep going I can. There’s no pressure from her. I feel good about it. I like working with the kids.