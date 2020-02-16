Andrew Miller founded Miller Construction Inc. a dozen years ago in a one-stall garage on the west side of Oelwein. Although it was five years before he began dabbling in concrete, he always had a strong foundation.
“We always try to do the best job we can at the best price we possibly can,” Miller said. Sitting across the table from his wife and office assistant Jodi, he said his first goal was to improve life for their family. “Live, but let live.”
In time, so too has he improved the community.
Business growth through word of mouth pushed Miller to expand his space. Nine years ago, the former Plumb Supply building opened up. Two years ago, the former Suckow Construction building north of Hazleton became available.
“He [Suckow] came to us; he was retiring,” Miller said.
As a general contractor, Miller hires subs for plumbing and electrical. His staff does a majority of the work. Five years ago, he began laying his own foundations and other large concrete work.
“You don’t have to deal with 10 contractors to get a job done,” he said. “You can work with us and we work with a bunch of other guys.”
Something the younger folks might not know, is Miller’s current site, formerly Suckow Construction, historically housed the drive-in movie theater.
“We’ve heard many older customers reminisce,” he said. Former teens have said they used to pile their friends into the trunk of the car so they wouldn’t have to pay to get in. Sometimes it’s “how they had their first kiss out there — more than I needed to know.”
He wanted to have a memory wall but has not found enough to make it happen.
“Jodi’s dad found a news article with no picture when it opened,” Miller said.
Miller has focused on the future of Oelwein, investing time in advising the school building trades classes and developing additional real estate on his own.
“It’s a direct interest for us to see kids in the construction program succeed,” Miller said. Half a dozen students of the program have come to work for him, and “almost all of them have gone on to college.”
For more on Miller’s real estate development philosophy and efforts, watch for our upcoming Progress edition.