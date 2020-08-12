The Oelwein Band Department will cancel its mini band camp that was tentatively rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 17 and 18 owing to continued safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, director of bands Cory McBride said in a letter posted Wednesday to the department Facebook page. Instead, instructors will cover camp material during the first two weeks of fifth-hour class meetings.
The student leadership virtual camp scheduled for today (Thursday) will move forward as scheduled. A Zoom link was sent to the school email of any student on this year’s leadership team.
“Being held virtually, this will give us a safe opportunity to still meet, plan and discuss some important topics related to making our upcoming year very successful,” McBride wrote.