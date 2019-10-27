FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University will host an artist talk and closing reception Friday, Nov. 1, with Minneapolis artist Leslie Barlow.
“A Familiar Portrait of Labor and Love” is currently on exhibit at Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery at UIU’s Fayette Campus through Nov. 1.
Coming from the desire to connect intergenerational intersections of race and gender, and speak to the complexities of a family’s multiracial relationships, Barlow’s grandmothers are the centerpiece of the oil painting series.
Barlow teaches courses at the University of Minnesota, Metro State University and Juxtaposition Arts. In 2019, she was awarded both the McKnight Visual Artist Fellowship and the 20/20 Springboard Fellowship.
Barlow, whose studio is in the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District, was commissioned by the Minnesota Vikings in 2016 to create six portrait paintings of iconic Vikings players in US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Barlow will lead the Nov. 1 artist talk at noon, followed by the gallery closing reception.
The 2019-20 Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery schedule resumes Monday, Nov. 11, with the featured works of Council Bluffs artist Russ Nordman.
Bing-Davis Memorial Gallery is located in Edgar Fine Arts Hall at Upper Iowa University’s Fayette Campus. The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.