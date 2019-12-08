DECORAH — Oelwein junior Jacob King led the Huskies with 21 points in their Minnesota-Iowa Border Battle matchup on Saturday against LeRoy-Ostrander, including sinking four 3-point shots. But, he was the only Oelwein scorer to reach double figures.
The Cardinals took the win, 59-42, as three of its scorers reached double figures.
The Cardinals’ Riley Olson led all scorers with 27 points, while dropping in two 3-pointers.
The Border Battle is in its fourth year. Boys and girls basketball teams are taking on each other over four Saturdays at Luther College in Decorah or the high school. Next Saturday will feature Elkader Central, New Hampton, Turkey
Valley and South Winneshiek boys teams.
In this first weekend, each state won two games. In the other games, Kee, Lansing defeated Mabel-Canton, Minn., 55-52; MFL-Mar-Mac beat Fillmore Central, Minn. 84-79; and Lanesboro, Minn., topped Postville 61-38.
UP NEXT
The Huskies host Waverly-Shell Rock after the 6:30 p.m. Oelwein girls game.