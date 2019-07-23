WEST UNION — The ripping open of envelopes was easily louder to the 10 young women standing on the Fayette County Fair bandstand Tuesday night. The winner’s name for each award in the Fair Queen Contest was in a different envelope.
First, there was the award for which the contestants, not the judges, voted. And the the Personality Plus Award went to Miss Oelwein Naomi Gaede, the daughter of Travis and Jessica Michels.
Second, was the Leadership Award, for which judges had something new to take into account this year. Each contestant had to turn in three letters of recommendation on why they should win this award, as well as queen. And the Leadership Award went to Miss ElginVal Boleyn, daughter of Mike and Joan Boleyn.
Third, came the second runner up. And the winner was Miss West Union Taylor Ney, daughter of Theresa and Lee Ney.
Fourth, was the crowning of the Fair princess. And the winner was Miss Westgate Olivia Decker, daughter of Jason and Sharon Decker.
Finally, with no further ado, the queen was announced. The 2018 Fair Queen Megan Niewoehner walked across the bandstand to crown Miss Clermont Ryin Lehmann, daughter of Bruce and Sarah Lehmann.
“I’ve always wanted to be a good symbol for younger kids, especially for our community,” Queen Lehmann said after the ceremony, adding that being able to represent the county’s communities is a great accomplishment.