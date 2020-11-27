Fairbank Island Days, like most other town celebrations in 2020, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the spread of COVID-19.
The annual Miss Fairbank coronation was part of the planned ceremonies. The Fairbank Days Committee of Fairbank Development Corp., which sponsors the event felt the six candidates should be honored regardless of the pandemic and a Miss Fairbank chosen to represent the community for the year. Judges have received the girls’ resumes and a 2020 Miss Fairbank will be selected today, Saturday, Nov. 28, in a virtual contest. She will be announced in the Monday edition of the Oelwein Daily Register.
The six candidates are as follows:
Emma Cutsforth, daughter of Dan and Lynda Cutsforth, is sponsored by the Fairbank Fire Department. Her family includes a sister and a brother. School activities include football and basketball cheerleader, and participant in track and speech. In the community Emma teaches religious education on Wednesdays and volunteers in many of the parish activities. She enjoys politics and hopes to have a career in that field after earning a political science degree in college.
Alyxandra Dixon, daughter of Bobbi Deleon and Jayson Dixon, is sponsored by Fairbank Development Corporation. Her family includes three siblings. Alyxandra is on the honor roll at Wapsie Valley High School, was named student of the month, and honored as sweetheart and homecoming candidates. She is involved in Girl Scouts, volunteers at Lord of the Harvest church, Wapsie Valley Archery tournaments, and at the “Rock the Look Benefit” for St. Jude’s Hospital. She hopes to earn a degree in apparel, merchandising and design from Iowa State and work for a major design company.
Kaylee Kleitsch, daughter of Rick and Brenda Kleitsch, is sponsored by Immaculate Conception Church. She has two brothers Brock and Brody. Kaylee is very involved in school activities including many titles in the WV FFA Chapter, student ambassador, TAG, CAPS, CIAC, Mentor Program, D.A.R.E., archery, choir, chamber choir and performed in school musicals, honor roll, and more. In her community, Kaylee enjoys 4-H, Youth County Council, Next Step, church volunteer, sixth grade CCD teacher, and was a participant in the Buchanan County Fair. She plans on furthering her education first at ISU and then at Drake University to study agricultural law.
Joslynn Miller, daughter of Amanda Jipson and Grant Miller, is sponsored by Fairbank Community Club. Her family includes a sister and two brothers. At Wapsie Valley, she participated in band, choir (large and small group festivals), musicals (4) and archery, as well as recognized on the honor roll throughout high school. Joslynn enjoys teaching religious ed class for her church and is an active member of a 4-H Club. She is looking forward to graduating from college and starting a career in high school vocal music.
Courtney Schmitz, daughter of Bob and Jenny Schmitz, is sponsored by Little Island Child Care Center. She has two brother and a sister-in-law. At Wapsie Valley High School she is active as a football cheerleader, in basketball, track and field, softball, choir, chamber choir, musical, student ambassadors, Silver Cord, and serves as the FFA chapter secretary. Courtney is an active member of Immaculate Conception Church and a member of the church choirs. Courtney plans to become a dental hygienist and work in a dental office close to home or in the area.
Camryn Wolfe, daughter of Jeannie and Ben Wolfe, is sponsored by the Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary. Her family also includes a brother. At Wapsie Valley High School Camryn is a basketball cheerleader and a teacher assistant, volunteering during her free class periods in school. She has four years of saving lives at the Fairbank Aquatic Center, where she has performed multiple assists and saves over the years. Camryn is also recognized on the high school honor roll all four years, and several Warrior Way cards. She hopes to be accepted into Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport and work toward a doctor of chiropractic degree.