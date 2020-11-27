The members of the Oelwein VFW Post 1725 received word recently that care packages arrived in Qatar, where members of local area Iowa National Guard troops are serving.
The effort ended with a note of sadness as post members learned this week that Neil Reichert, who helped with the project, passed away in a Waterloo hospital. Members wish to express their heartfelt condolences to his family during this time of loss.
The post named the effort “Operation AE 09898.” The name included a reference to the zip code used when mailing the packages. The Commanding Officer, CPT Brett Darrow, of the deployed unit, HHC 1-133, sent the VFW Post a postcard acknowledging receipt of the packages. The Captain wrote,
“Thank you so much for the care packages! Myself and the soldiers appreciate it greatly! The support from your organization and many others who have supported us has made a huge difference to the morale of our soldiers!”
Local residents donated enough items to fill 26 boxes for shipment overseas. Members volunteered to man the hall in the evenings to receive the donations.
Members who directly assisted in collecting and packaging care package items were Patrick Kelly, Dale Steen, Neil Reichert, James Tafolla, Jeff Hughes, and John McBride.
The items were boxed up for shipment and delivered to the Post Office during October. According to Patrick Kelly, the last shipment went out on October 27.
The packages contained various personal hygiene items, snacks, and entertainment materials (cards, books, and writing materials).