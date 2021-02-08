Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Northeast Iowa Mobile Food Pantry in Oelwein supported by MercyOne is being postponed one week due to the extreme cold weather. This drive will now be held Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at the Oelwein Community Plaza.

 
 
 

