AMES – Molly Niewoehner, of Hawkeye, was awarded the Duroe 4-H Scholarship through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at the recognition ceremony Sunday, July 11 in Ames.
Over 85 Iowa 4-H scholarships valued at over $127,000 were awarded as a part of the Foundation’s scholarship recognition ceremony on Sunday, July 11 in the Scheman Building at Iowa State University. Over 300 applications were submitted and scholarships have been awarded to recipients from 49 counties across the state of Iowa with a wide variety of 4-H experiences.
Molly Niewoehner is the daughter of Gina and Brad Niewoehner. Niewoehner is attending Iowa State University to obtain a degree in animal science, with plans to attend veterinary school. She credits 4-H with helping her identify her goal of opening a veterinary clinic by helping her develop her passion for both livestock and serving her community. Through 4-H, Niewoehner became a supportive community member and successful leader.
“I am forever grateful for this organization and wish every high school student had the opportunity to experience the things I did,” said Niewoehner. “The future is going to be bright knowing how many young adults have grown or been impacted through 4-H.”
“Iowa 4-H Foundation scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
Provided by the Duroe family, the eligible applicants must reside in Buchanan, Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Clayton, Delaware, Fayette or Linn County. The recipient must be attending ISU or any Iowa community college pursuing a degree in agriculture or ag business.