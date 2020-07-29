Oelwein Police and Fire departments are working together to solve the cause of a house fire Monday afternoon on the city’s southeast side.
Oelwein Firefighters were called to 301 Fourth Ave. S.E. at approximately 3:30 p.m. July 27, for a fire in the basement of the house. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread into the main level, however, there was smoke damage throughout the house.
There were three people living in the home at the time of the fire, according to Oelwein Police Chief Jeremy Logan, who is investigating the cause of the fire along with fire department officials.
“At this time the investigation continues. We are working with the fire department to investigate what we believe to be a suspicious fire,” Chief Logan said.
Assistant Fire Chief Jim Tuecke said Alliant Energy was called in to disconnect utilities as they worked to extinguish the fire. He said that is standard procedure. Firefighters were on scene until about 5 p.m.
Tuecke said he believes the house will need to be inspected by the city before it can be inhabited again.