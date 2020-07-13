Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Stars softball wins 2nd game, advance in postseason 

ELKADER — A six-run fifth inning sealed Starmont’s 12-1 postseason win on the road over the 3-16 Central Elkader Warriors on Monday night. The Stars (2-11) advance to the Class 1A Region 7 second round. They will take on Dunkerton (1-10) at  7 p.m. Wednesday at Edgewood-Colesburg High School.

East Buchanan blows lead against WV, rallies to win

FAIRBANK — In a game of rallies, East Buchanan pulled off the last one Monday night against Wapsie Valley in the Class 1A Region 7 first round game in Fairbank. The Bucs scored on a dropped fly ball in the top of the seventh inning and held on for an 8-7 victory. The Bucs (10-4) advance to the quarterfinals to face Janesville (8-7) on their home field at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Cougars tumble in last regular season game

WATERLOO —Columbus Catholic defeated  visiting Sumner-Fredericksburg/Tripoli 12-2 in four innings Monday morning.The Cougars were outhit 11-4 in their regular season finale. The Cougars (8-7) take on Union Community (3-10) in the Class 3A Region 7 quarterfinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Sumner.

Go-Hawks avoid Huskies sweep

WAVERLY — Waverly-Shell Rock avoided the season sweep by Oelwein with a 7-4 home victory. The Huskies (5-7) now head into the postseason. They will play Independence (10-13) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Class 3A Region 7 quarterfinal at Independence.