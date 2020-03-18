MONONA — Living Faith United Methodist Parish will present the 32nd annual edition of “The Living Last Supper” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at the the church’s Monona Center, 702 S. Main Street in Monona.
“The Living Last Supper” brings Leonardo da Vinci’s famous work “The Last Supper” to life as the 12 pictured with Jesus share their stories of discipleship through narrative and dramatization.
The production invites you to consider your own discipleship as you learn about the journey of Jesus’ inner circle.